Mercy Health, Frederick Gastroenterology Associates enter care partnership

Digestive health, liver, obesity and GI cancer specialists with Mercy Health Services/Mercy Medical Center will begin seeing patients in collaboration with Frederick (Md.) Gastroenterology Associates.

The partnership is part of Mercy's ongoing efforts to expand healthcare services throughout the state of Maryland, according to a March 11 press release.

Frederick Gastroenterology Associates physicians provide care for adult GI patients. Now, five Mercy physicians will provide care for Frederick patients on select days.

The five specialists are Paul Thuluvath, MD; Debashish Bose, MD, PhD; Rohan Mandaliya, MD; Bryan Curtin, MD; and Kuldeep Singh, MD.





