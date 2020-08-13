Meet the leadership team tasked with growing PE-backed Gastro Care Partners

Denver-based Gastro Care Partners appointed an executive leadership team with experience in building and scaling physician practices, the platform announced in an emailed press release Aug. 13.

GCP appointed Jeff Rinkov as CEO, Eric Hayes as CFO, Andy Hewlett as chief development officer and Julie Meurer as vice president of operations and integration.

Mr. Rinkov has 20 years of leadership experience. He was most recently the senior vice president of EyeCare Partners. He is the past president of Rinkov Eyecare Centers.

The leadership team will focus on growing GCP in Colorado and other select states.

Gastro Care Partners is the parent company of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates, which partnered with private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners in December 2019.

