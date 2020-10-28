Meet ACG's next president, Dr. David Greenwald

David Greenwald, MD, was elected as the 2020-21 president of the American College of Gastroenterology during the college's virtual 2020 meeting, Oct. 23-28.

Dr. Greenwald is the director of clinical gastroenterology and endoscopy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

He will direct the college's programs around continuing medical education, advancing patient-related skills in gastroenterology, advocating for the specialty in national and state medical affairs, and offering guidance around health policy issues and clinical investigation.

Dr. Greenwald has served in leadership roles for the GI Quality Improvement Consortium and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable. He currently serves as co-chair of the roundtable's public outreach committee.

On the appointment, Dr. Greenwald said: "Moving forward into uncertain territory after an extraordinary and challenging year, my objective is to help ACG members focus on their professional relationships and treasure them. Our physician and other professional colleagues are intelligent, caring, sensitive, and have so much to share."

