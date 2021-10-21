Medtronic names Dr. Austin Chiang CMO for gastrointestinal business

Austin Chiang, MD, was named Medtronic's CMO for gastrointestinal business, the company said Oct. 21.

Dr. Chiang is an assistant professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, chief medical social media officer of Jefferson Health and director of the endoscopic bariatric program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, all based in Philadelphia. He will continue to practice clinically at Jefferson Health.

In his new role, Dr. Chiang will lead Medtronic on evidence development, clinical communications and training and support needs, the release said. He also will provide oversight throughout the product development processes.

A triple board-certified and endoscopy-trained physician, Dr. Chiang completed his gastroenterology and bariatric endoscopy fellowships at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School and his advanced endoscopy fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.