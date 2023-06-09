Marpai adds virtual GI care to health plan members in collaboration with Oshi

Marpai, a third-party administrator of employer health plans, has partnered with Oshi Health to provide its plan members access to virtual digestive care.

Digestive health conditions impact about 25 percent of the population, according to a June 8 press release. Oshi aims to provide digestive care through dietary and gut-brain interventions with frequent iterative touchpoints.

Oshi's virtual care model has shown success in achieving positive diagnoses, controlling symptoms, strong patient engagement and satisfaction and significant cost savings.

Marpai is adding Oshi to its value-based care network. Using AI, Marpai informs and educates health plan members facing GI treatments or procedures, uses multichannel marketing to drive enrollment, helps participating members through the process and delivers transparent, detailed reporting to employers.