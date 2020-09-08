Kansas hospital expands GI services

Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic added Michael Green, MD, to oversee services and establish a gastroenterology department in the clinic, The Hutchinson News reports.

GI services were previously provided at the hospital through a local partnership. The appointment of Dr. Green will establish GI services at the clinic.

Dr. Green was born in Hutchinson. He earned his medical degree from Lawrence-based University of Kansas and completed a fellowship at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Hutchinson Clinic CEO Mike Heck said, "Dr. Green's addition to our team means that when a patient needs a GI physician, that need will be met in-house by a provider who is a part of the Hutch Team and has been a part of the Hutch community his entire life."

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.