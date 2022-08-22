Infusion therapy ASC chain gets capital investment to spur growth

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based LivWell Infusions, a chain of infusion and injection therapy ASCs, has received an investment from Frontline Healthcare Partners to expand across the Southwest and nationally, according to an Aug. 21 report from venture capital news blog FinSMEs.

LivWell, founded in 2020, specializes in treating patients with chronic conditions, providing services for those with gastroenterology, ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, immunology, neurology and rheumatology problems.

The investment amount was undisclosed, but LivWell said it plans to use the funds to accelerate national growth.

LivWell operates ambulatory infusion centers in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Indiana and Pennsylvania.