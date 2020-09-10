Independent Oklahoma GI practice consolidates clinical footprint

Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates is downsizing its clinical practice footprint to one location.

The independent physician group will soon operate wholly out of the building it shares with Tulsa Endoscopy Center, a partner company of the group.

Adult Gastroenterology Associates was formed in 1987. Lead physician Patrick Volak, MD, joined the group in 1991 and helped develop the endoscopy center. On the impending move, he said, "This move is just another way for us to make [patient] lives a little bit easier."

The group has 10 physicians.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.