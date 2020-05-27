IBD, celiac disease have common connection & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy launched Endoscopy 2020, a series of educational classes highlighting the latest research in endoscopy technology.

Suffolk-based Virginia Gastroenterology Institute launched new patient charting software.

Inflammatory bowel disease and celiac disease have a common connection. Read more.

Modernizing Medicine's integrated payment processing platform, Modmed Pay, is now available to medical practices.

Early diagnostic screening for colorectal cancer continues to be essential in reducing CRC-related mortality rate. Read more.

