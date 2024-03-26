How gastroenterologists can stay independent

Physicians crave independence, but what does it take to maintain it?

James Leavitt, MD, director of clinical quality and outcomes for Miami-based Gastro Health, spoke with Becker's to discuss physician consolidation.

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: How do you think physician consolidation can help gastroenterologists maintain their autonomy and independence?

Dr. James Leavitt: It depends on how you define autonomy and independence. If you're consolidated under a hospital, you don't have a whole lot of independence. You're employed by a hospital, you don't own anything. If physicians consolidate, there are a lot of different ways to consolidate. They can get together, there are private equity platforms. Some people say, "Well, you're not independent anymore." But I think you are if you structure it correctly and if you have the right governance documents, your partner can't tell you how to practice or what to do or how many patients to see, etc. And you're not just as good as your three-year contract. You're an owner.