Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is closing an ASC and ending gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office.

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy launched its "Value of Colonoscopy" campaign to remind patients about the importance of regular preventive screenings.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic added Michael Green, MD, to oversee services and establish a gastroenterology department in the clinic.

Mayo Clinic researchers and NASA Frontier Development Lab scientists are working to fine-tune an artificial intelligence algorithm that detects spatio-temporal patterns related to colorectal cancer progression.

