The majority of gastroenterology procedures performed in 2023 were charged to commercial payers, according to Healthcare Appraisers' 2023 GI "Industry Outlook" report, published in September.

While Medicare reimbursements are important for GI practices, 45% of practice charges go to commercial payers. The average commercial reimbursement within the GI space is 120% of Medicare.

GI payer mix by percent of total charges in 2023:

Commercial: 45%

Medicare: 38%

Other: 9%

Medicaid: 8%