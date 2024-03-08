GI lifestyles, happiness in 2024: 12 things to know

Over half (55%) of gastroenterologists would take a cut in their annual salaries to be able to maintain a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's 2024 "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle and Happiness Report," published March 8.

Here are 11 additional things to know about gastroenterologists' lifestyles and happiness in 2024:

1. The top way that gastroenterologists try to maintain their happiness and mental health is through spending time with family and friends (82%).

2. About 38% of gastroenterologists feel either conflicted or very conflicted as parents due to their work demands, while 30% feel somewhat conflicted.

3. The majority of gastroenterologists believe that prioritizing family and personal time is very (76%) or somewhat (20%) important.

4. The majority of gastroenterologists believe that their diets are either very (26%) or somewhat (64%) healthy.

5. Less than half of gastroenterologists (42%) are actively trying to lose weight.

6. About 27% of gastroenterologists exercise four to five times a week, while an additional 27% exercise two to three times a week.

7. About 29% of gastroenterologists consume one drink or less a week, while 27% drink no alcohol.

8. Over half of gastroenterologists (53%) are trying to cut back on their online time.

9. Nearly all practicing gastroenterologists (87%) are married. Of those, 87% rate their marriages as good or very good.

10. The majority of gastroenterologists (66%) are either spiritual or religious.

11. A plurality of gastroenterologists (50%) take three to four weeks of vacation time a year.







