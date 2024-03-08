GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GI lifestyles, happiness in 2024: 12 things to know

Claire Wallace -  

Over half (55%) of gastroenterologists would take a cut in their annual salaries to be able to maintain a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's 2024 "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle and Happiness Report," published March 8. 

Here are 11 additional things to know about gastroenterologists' lifestyles and happiness in 2024: 

1. The top way that gastroenterologists try to maintain their happiness and mental health is through spending time with family and friends (82%). 

2. About 38% of gastroenterologists feel either conflicted or very conflicted as parents due to their work demands, while 30% feel somewhat conflicted. 

3. The majority of gastroenterologists believe that prioritizing family and personal time is very (76%) or somewhat (20%) important. 

4. The majority of gastroenterologists believe that their diets are either very (26%) or somewhat (64%) healthy. 

5. Less than half of gastroenterologists (42%) are actively trying to lose weight. 

6. About 27% of gastroenterologists exercise four to five times a week, while an additional 27% exercise two to three times a week. 

7. About 29% of gastroenterologists consume one drink or less a week, while 27% drink no alcohol. 

8. Over half of gastroenterologists (53%) are trying to cut back on their online time. 

9. Nearly all practicing gastroenterologists (87%) are married. Of those, 87% rate their marriages as good or very good. 

10. The majority of gastroenterologists (66%) are either spiritual or religious. 

11. A plurality of gastroenterologists (50%) take three to four weeks of vacation time a year. 




