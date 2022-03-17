Georgia hospital adds noninvasive esophageal cancer screening 

The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta is now offering a noninvasive screening for esophageal cancer with a new device, local ABC affiliate WJBF reported March 16.

Eso Check is a ballooned device that collects cells as it moves up the esophagus without the need for endoscopy.

"Because esophageal cancer is a cancer that actually presents fairly late, finding out early gives us the opportunity to try to treat you and obtain the best possible outcome," Kenneth Vega, MD, the hospital's chief of gastroenterology and hepatology, told WJBF.