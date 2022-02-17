Gastroenterology consolidation shows no signs of slowing

Listen
The gastroenterology sector continued to experience rapid consolidation in the fourth quarter, according to a market update from Provident.
Below are some select transactions from the gastroenterology sector during the fourth quarter:
December
- Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola. The target has eight physicians in 17 locations across two states.
- Gastro Health acquired Optimal Digestive Care. The target has one physician in one location in one state.
- United Digestive acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida. The target has 11 physicians in four locations in one state.
- GI Alliance acquired East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates. The target has six physicians in seven locations in one state.
November
- Gastro Health acquired Digestive Care Center. The target has one physician in one location in one state.
- United Digestive acquired DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates. The target has six physicians in two locations in one state.
October
- United Digestive acquired Associates in Digestive Health. The target has seven physicians in two locations in one state.
- Covenant Physician Partners acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Arizona. The target has two physicians in one location in one state.