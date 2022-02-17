Gastroenterology consolidation shows no signs of slowing

The gastroenterology sector continued to experience rapid consolidation in the fourth quarter, according to a market update from Provident.

Below are some select transactions from the gastroenterology sector during the fourth quarter:

December

Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola. The target has eight physicians in 17 locations across two states.

Gastro Health acquired Optimal Digestive Care. The target has one physician in one location in one state.

United Digestive acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida. The target has 11 physicians in four locations in one state.

GI Alliance acquired East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates. The target has six physicians in seven locations in one state.

November

Gastro Health acquired Digestive Care Center. The target has one physician in one location in one state.

United Digestive acquired DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates. The target has six physicians in two locations in one state.

October