Gastroenterology consolidation shows no signs of slowing

The gastroenterology sector continued to experience rapid consolidation in the fourth quarter, according to a market update from Provident.

Below are some select transactions from the gastroenterology sector during the fourth quarter:

December

  • Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola. The target has eight physicians in 17 locations across two states.
  • Gastro Health acquired Optimal Digestive Care. The target has one physician in one location in one state.
  • United Digestive acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida. The target has 11 physicians in four locations in one state.
  • GI Alliance acquired East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates. The target has six physicians in seven locations in one state.

November

  • Gastro Health acquired Digestive Care Center. The target has one physician in one location in one state.
  • United Digestive acquired DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates. The target has six physicians in two locations in one state.

October

  • United Digestive acquired Associates in Digestive Health. The target has seven physicians in two locations in one state.
  • Covenant Physician Partners acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Arizona. The target has two physicians in one location in one state.

 

