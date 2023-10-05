GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Gastroenterology Associates, Oshi to offer virtual GI care in New Jersey

Paige Haeffele -  

Woodland Park-based Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey and virtual care provider Oshi Health have partnered to offer hybrid care options. 

Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey and Oshi will offer in-person GI appointments and procedures along with on-demand care between in-person visits, access to registered dietitians with gastroenterology training, psychologists, coaches and other services, according to an Oct. 5 news release from New York City-based Oshi.

Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey is an independent group with 38 gastroenterologists across the area.

