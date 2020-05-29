Functional gastrointestinal disorders present in 4 of 10 adults, study says
Four out of every 10 people may be living with a functional gastrointestinal disorder, according to study published in Gastroenterology.
Researchers surveyed more than 73,000 people in 33 countries to gather information on FGIDs. Forty-nine percent of women and 37 percent of men met the diagnostic criteria for having an FGID.
Researchers found:
1. FGID rates were higher in women than men.
2. The diseases were associated with a lower quality of life.
3. Patients with FGIDs were more likely to use healthcare services, ranging from clinician visits to undergoing surgery.
The study is the first in a series that aims to collect data to define diagnostic criteria for FGIDs.
