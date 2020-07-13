Florida digestive health clinics merge — 3 insights

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover partnered with GI Associates of St. Augustine (Fla.) to expand its reach into Northeast Florida.

What you should know:

1. All GI Associates of St. Augustine practices will rebrand under the Borland Groover moniker.

2. GI Associates has four locations and eight gastroenterologists.

3. Borland Groover has 24 affiliated locations.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.