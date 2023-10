The FDA approved Omvoh, a medication that treats ulcerative colitis developed by drugmaker Eli Lilly.

The injection is the first treatment for ulcerative colitis that targets p19, a specific protein subunit that contributes to ulcerative colitis-related inflammation, according to an Oct. 26 news release from the drugmaker.

Omvoh will be available in the United States in the coming weeks. The drug was approved in Japan and the European Union earlier this year, according to the release.