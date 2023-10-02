Dr. Ward Olsen, former University of Wisconsin GI professor, dies at 89

Ward Olsen, MD, professor emeritus of gastroenterology at Madison-based University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, has died at 89, according to an Oct. 2 report from Channel 3000.

Dr. Olsen received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin before completing his internship and residency at the Harvard Medical Service of the Boston City Hospital, where he served as chief resident.

He then completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at Boston University Medical Center Hospital before moving to Wisconsin to become a professor.

He served as head of the gastroenterology section and chief of the gastroenterology section at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital, also in Madison.

Dr. Ward retired in 2000, and spent time traveling with his wife, children and grandchildren, according to his obituary.