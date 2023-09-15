Digestive Health Physicians Association expresses support for cancer, complex therapies act

The Digestive Health Physicians Association has issued a statement of support for the proposed Protecting Patient Access to Cancer Care and Complex Therapies act, introduced by three Republican senators and representatives.

A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 cuts reimbursements for certain Medicare Part B drugs from the average sales price plus 6 percent to the maximum fair price that is negotiated by CMS. Reimbursement for Part B drugs is expected to be cut by an estimated 50 percent or more for drugs subject to negotiation, according to a Sept. 13 release.

The Protecting Patient Access to Cancer and Complex Therapies Act would maintain current reimbursements to providers for physician-administered drugs, saving Medicare the same amount of money by replacing the average sale price payment cut for Part B drugs with a manufacturer rebate.





