CRH Medical grabs stake in practice with $3M+ annual revenue: 4 quick notes

CRH Medical Corp. acquired a majority interest in Orange County Anesthesia Associates, effective Aug. 3.

Four quick notes:

1. OCAA is an Orlando, Fla.-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice serving one GI-focused ASC. Its estimated annual revenue is $3.1 million.

2. CRH's purchase of 66 percent interest in OCAA marks its 29th anesthesia acquisition. The company now has a presence in nine Florida ASCs.

3. CRH financed the transaction through its credit facility and cash on hand.

4. CRH plans to "capitalize on additional business development initiatives in 2020 and beyond," CEO Tushar Ramani said in a press release.

