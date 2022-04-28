Colorado physician sees increase in at-home colon cancer screenings

A Colorado physician has noticed at-home colon cancer screening becoming more common at his practice, Fox affiliate KDVR reported April 27.

Scott Joy, MD, chief medical officer of HealthOne Physician Services Group in Denver, told KDVR that since the beginning of the pandemic, he has seen a 39 percent increase in the amount of at-home colon cancer screening tests his office sends to patients.

"We have a lot of people that come into my practice and say, 'I can't miss a day of work to get a colonoscopy done, be observed. I have problems finding transportation from the lab to home.' So, if they don't have any high risk factors, this is a very appropriate test for them," Dr. Joy told KDVR.