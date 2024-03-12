Capital Digestive Care launches GI disorder prediction tool

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care, the largest private GI practice in the Mid-Atlantic, has launched LGI-Flag, an AI-driven algorithm used to flag individuals at risk for lower GI disorders that warrant further evaluation.

LGI-Flag was created by Medial EarlySign and is available through the Navify Algorithm Suite from Roche. The tool requires only a patient’s existing complete blood count results, along with the their birth year and gender, to calculate a risk score and flag those in need of follow-up screening, according to a March 12 press release sent to Becker's.

In a real-world study conducted in 2022 using LGI-Flag, of patients flagged by the tool, 70% had a significant finding, 8% had colorectal cancer, 22% had advanced adenomas and 29% had adenomas/polyps.

Capital Digestive — the first GI specialty practice recognized as a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence — will use LGI-Flag to screen eligible patients using EHR data and clinical health repositories. It will then contact patients identified as "at risk."

Capital Digestive recently partnered with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology in Southeastern Virginia and has expanded its network to more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners.