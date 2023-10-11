Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts expands virtual GI care

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has added Oshi Health and Virta Health to its network to grow virtual care options for patients dealing with gastrointestinal conditions and diabetes.

One in every 4 Americans suffers from a GI condition, and many lack the resources or insurance to treat them. Half of U.S. adults live with Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes or obesity, according to an Oct. 11 press release from Blue Cross.

"We understand the challenges members face accessing high-quality, affordable specialty care," Lisa Glenn, Blue Cross' vice president of network partnerships and innovation, said in the release. "Bringing in these physician groups helps ensure we provide a top-notch experience to our members."