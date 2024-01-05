Average cost to visit a gastroenterologist by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to visit a gastroenterologist, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Here is the average cash cost of a gastroenterologist visit in every state and Washington, D.C.:
Note: The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that normally accompany gastroenterologist visit.
Alabama: $73-$121
Alaska: $99-$164
Arizona: $82-$137
Arkansas: $72-$120
California: $90-$151
Colorado: $80-$133
Connecticut: $87-$145
Delaware: $85-$141
District of Columbia: $84-$140
Florida: $80-$133
Georgia: $75-$125
Hawaii: $76-$126
Idaho: $74-$123
Illinois: $84-$139
Indiana: $76-$127
Iowa: $69-$116
Kansas: $72-$120
Kentucky: $73-$122
Louisiana: $82-$136
Maine: $74-$123
Maryland: $87-$145
Massachusetts: $89-$149
Michigan: $82-$137
Minnesota: $93-$154
Mississippi: $74-$124
Missouri: $73-$122
Montana: $76-$127
Nebraska: $74-$124
Nevada: $79-$131
New Hampshire: $79-$132
New Jersey: $96-$159
New Mexico: $73-$121
New York: $90-$150
North Carolina: $72-$120
North Dakota: $80-$134
Ohio: $75-$125
Oklahoma: $80-$134
Oregon: $82-$137
Pennsylvania: $85-$141
Rhode Island: $90-$150
South Carolina: $77-$128
South Dakota: $72-$119
Tennessee: $72-$120
Texas: $78-$130
Utah: $81-$136
Vermont: $80-$133
Virginia: $78-$130
Washington: $87-$145
West Virginia: $78-$130
Wisconsin: $82-$137
Wyoming: $80-$133