Average cost to visit a gastroenterologist by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to visit a gastroenterologist, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Here is the average cash cost of a gastroenterologist visit in every state and Washington, D.C.:

Note: The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that normally accompany gastroenterologist visit.

Alabama: $73-$121

Alaska: $99-$164

Arizona: $82-$137

Arkansas: $72-$120

California: $90-$151

Colorado: $80-$133

Connecticut: $87-$145

Delaware: $85-$141

District of Columbia: $84-$140

Florida: $80-$133

Georgia: $75-$125

Hawaii: $76-$126

Idaho: $74-$123

Illinois: $84-$139

Indiana: $76-$127

Iowa: $69-$116

Kansas: $72-$120

Kentucky: $73-$122

Louisiana: $82-$136

Maine: $74-$123

Maryland: $87-$145

Massachusetts: $89-$149

Michigan: $82-$137

Minnesota: $93-$154

Mississippi: $74-$124

Missouri: $73-$122

Montana: $76-$127

Nebraska: $74-$124

Nevada: $79-$131

New Hampshire: $79-$132

New Jersey: $96-$159

New Mexico: $73-$121

New York: $90-$150

North Carolina: $72-$120

North Dakota: $80-$134

Ohio: $75-$125

Oklahoma: $80-$134

Oregon: $82-$137

Pennsylvania: $85-$141

Rhode Island: $90-$150

South Carolina: $77-$128

South Dakota: $72-$119

Tennessee: $72-$120

Texas: $78-$130

Utah: $81-$136

Vermont: $80-$133

Virginia: $78-$130

Washington: $87-$145

West Virginia: $78-$130

Wisconsin: $82-$137

Wyoming: $80-$133