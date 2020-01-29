AGA publishes new UC guideline & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield.

Colorado could soon require insurers to cover colorectal cancer screening costs beginning at age 45 instead of 50 if the Colorado Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network are successful in their lobbying. Read more.

Boston Scientific is expanding out of America and taking its single-use duodenoscope to Europe after the company received a CE mark for the device.

Grand Junction (Colo.) Gastroenterology opened a clinic for patients with liver disease.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan reached a settlement with Teva over Teva's abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Linzess, a drug for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

American Gastroenterological Association-affiliated researchers published a new clinical guideline on ulcerative colitis with 15 recommendations for treating the disease.

More articles on surgery centers:

Private equity's potential impact on orthopedics: 5 surgeons' views

Outpatient knee replacement innovation: 5 thoughts from DePuy Synthes' Rajit Kamal

Dr. David Jacofsky on the top opportunities for outpatient orthopedics in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.