A new PE platform explained, GI thoughts on Cologuard & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies, organizations and practices from the past week:

The American Gastroenterological Association released guidance for gastroenterologists treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Read more.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has a $3 billion systemwide deficit that is forcing a series of operational changes including halting all new construction. Mayo received approval to construct a $65 million facility in Jacksonville, Fla., earlier in April, which would've added gastroenterology services to the campus.

Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners partnered with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One April 8, creating gastroenterology's seventh PE-backed platform, One GI, in the process. Here, Jarrod Smith, principal at Webster Equity Partners, and Michael Dragutsky, MD, president of Gastro One, explain the deal and discuss the platform's future.

Exact Sciences completed 1.69 million Cologuard tests in 2019, and while the test was found to have 92 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity rates for detecting colorectal cancer, it remains divisive in the medical community. Here, we present viewpoints from two gastroenterologists on Cologuard, reconnect with a gastroenterologist from the first time Becker's ran the piece, and explore Cologuard 2.0 with Exact Sciences Chief Medical Officer for Screening Paul Limburg, MD.

Five gastroenterologists working in New York City during the COVID-19 crisis shared recommendations for other healthcare providers.

