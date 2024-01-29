8 gastroenterology group presidents to know

Here is an overview of the actively serving presidents of eight gastroenterological societies:

Note: Organizations are listed in alphabetical order.

American College of Gastroenterology: Jonathan Leighton, MD (president)

American Gastroenterological Association: Barbara Jung, MD (president)

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: Jennifer Christie, MD (president)

Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists: Sophie Balzora, MD (president and co-founder)

North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition: Jenifer Lightdale, MD (president)

Society of Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons: Patricia Sylla, MD

Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates: Eileen Dauz, BSN, RN (president)

World Gastroenterology Organisation: Dr. Geoffrey Metz (president)