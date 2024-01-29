8 gastroenterology group presidents to know

Here is an overview of the actively serving presidents of eight gastroenterological societies:
Note: Organizations are listed in alphabetical order.
American College of Gastroenterology: Jonathan Leighton, MD (president)
American Gastroenterological Association: Barbara Jung, MD (president)
American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: Jennifer Christie, MD (president)
Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists: Sophie Balzora, MD (president and co-founder)
North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition: Jenifer Lightdale, MD (president)
Society of Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons: Patricia Sylla, MD
Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates: Eileen Dauz, BSN, RN (president)
World Gastroenterology Organisation: Dr. Geoffrey Metz (president)