Here are five fast facts about gastroenterology-focused management service organization One GI:

1. One GI is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.

2. The company supports 195 physicians.

3. One GI has 65 locations.

4. The company is led by CEO Christa Newton, who was appointed to the position in August.

5. One GI is backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners.