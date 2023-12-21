5 physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology through their use of technology, their research and other accomplishments:

Brian Hanson, MD

Dr. Hanson is an assistant professor of medicine at Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota and GI section chief of Minneapolis VA Medical Center. He recently was the first physician to use Motus GI's Pure-Vu EVS Gastro, which treats upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

Lawrence Kim, MD

Dr. Kim is the vice president of the American Gastroenterology Association and a partner of Littleton, Colo.-based South Denver Gastroenterology, a 32-provider independent GI practice. He was the first gastroenterologist to join the board of directors of the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Benjamin Levy III, MD

Dr. Levy is a gastroenterologist and clinical associate of medicine at University of Chicago Medicine. His work has been published in many peer-reviewed journals, including the American Journal of Gastroenterology. He recently spoke with Becker's about his "holiday wish" for his practice.

David Lichtenstein, MD

Dr. Lichtenstein is a gastroenterologist and the director of the endoscopy program at Boston Medical Center. He was recently an investigator on a study about endoscopy and factors associated with increased adenoma detection with the use of a computer aid.

Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD

Dr. Zarrinpar is an associate professor at the University of California San Diego. He conducts research in partnership with The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, VA San Diego Health System and the Veterans Medical Research Fund. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, American Heart Association and the San Diego Center for Systems Biology.











