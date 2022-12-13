5 gastroenterology ASCs to know

Here are five ASCs specializing in gastroenterology that were among Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023" list:

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Pasadena, Md.). Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates has Maryland locations in Annapolis, Stevensville, Odenton, Bowie, Greenbelt and Pasadena. The center treats a variety of GI conditions and has 16 total providers.

Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham, N.C.). Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center is an outpatient, endoscopic facility specializing in colorectal cancer screening. The center is in a partnership with Amsurg Corp.

East Side Endoscopy (New York City). East Side Endoscopy is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is affiliated with New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel. It has a 14-bed recovery area and procedure rooms.

Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia, Md.). Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center is led by Clinical Director Tsion Abdi, MD, and Director of Endoscopy Dr. Ekta Gupta. Seven total physicians serve at the facility.

Novant Health Wilmington (N.C.) Endoscopy Center. Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The center has 14 total physicians.