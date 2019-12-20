41 gastroenterologists joining practices in 2019

These 41 gastroenterologists joined new practices in 2019:

Srinivas Gunturu, MD, moved to Georgia to join Albany-based Phoebe Gastroenterology.

Michael McCabe, MD, joined Aurora, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology.

James R. Penn, MD, practices at two New Jersey Gastroenterology Consultants locations.

Frank Wright, MD, joined Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial's staff and sees patients out of Smoky Mountain Gastroenterology.

Gastroenterologist Oleg Shulik, MD, joined Glen Ridge, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group.

Sumalatha Satoor, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Madisonville, Ky.

Lakewood Ranch-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added Avantika Mishra, MD, to its team.

Kyle Packer, DO, joined the staff of Jasper, Ala.-based Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Courtney Cockerell, DO, joined the staff at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

Charleston, S.C.-based Palmetto Digestive Health added Lori Robbins, MD, to its staff.

Peter Bernheim, MD, and Scott Gioe, MD, joined Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Physician Clinic.

Charles Evans, MD, brought his two-plus decades of experience to Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare.

Gastroenterologist Shruti Patel, MD, joined the Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus in Milford, Del.

General surgeon Shruti Sevak, MD, joined Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center.

Milford, Del.-based Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus added Vineet Gudsoorkar, MD, and Shruti Patel, MD, to its staff.

Douglas Pleskow, MD, joined the trustee advisory board of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care added Erica Cohen, MD, along with Stephen Park, MD, and Katherine Hahn, MD, to its staff.

Suri Karthikeyan, MD, a gastroenterologist with over 25 years of experience, has joined UR Medicine Thompson Health in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Kuldeep Singh, MD, joined Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center.

Peter Mannon, MD, will join Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center's department of internal medicine as chief of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Montclair, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group added gastroenterologist S. Charles Oh, MD, to its staff.

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic added Brian Smith, MD, to its staff.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Physicians added gastroenterologist Douglas Weissman, MD.

Concord (N.H.) Gastroenterology Associates added John Dowd, DO, to its staff.

Gastroenterologist Joseph Hancock, MD, joined South Lake Tahoe, Calif.-based Barton Health.

Santa Nandi, MD, moved her private practice March 12 to another Hicksville, N.Y. location.

Bethlehem Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network absorbed and rebranded Sellersville, Pa.-based Bux-mont Gastroenterology.

Gastroenterologist Howard P. Fritz, MD, was named CMO and vice president of medical affairs at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital.

Capital Digestive Care welcomed Ramsey Daher, MD, to its Chevy Chase, Md., practice.

South Lake Tahoe, Calif.-based Barton Health hired gastroenterologist Joseph Hancock, MD, in response to a community health assessment.

Theodore A. DeCosta, MD, recently opened The Gastro Center in West Orange, N.J.

New York City-based NYU Langone Hospital added Sam Serouya, MD, to its Brooklyn location.

Rohan Jeyarajah, MD, was appointed as Fort Worth, Texas-based TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine's first academic chair of surgery.

Conway (Ark.) Regional Gastroenterology Center added Owen Maat, MD.

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center brought Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD, to its staff.

Stephen Paul, MD, joined Valparaiso, Ind.-based Porter Regional Hospital's Board of Trustees.

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) promoted Tolga Erim, DO, to gastroenterology department chairman.

David Gutman, MD, joined Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital's staff to provide gastrointestinal care.

The Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Institute named pediatric gastroenterologist Karen F. Murray, MD, as its new chair, as well as the physician-in-chief of Cleveland Clinic Children's and president of the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation.

Vidalia, La.-based Riverpark Medical Center added gastroenterologist Kellen Jex, MD, to its staff.

Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology has a new president in Eric Berthiaume, MD.

