4 things to know about gastroenterologist salary growth, demand & hospital revenue generated

Three reports showed increased demand and pay for gastroenterologists this year:

1. Gastroenterologists were one of the top 10 highest paid specialists, according to Doximity's U.S. Physician Employment report, earning $431,767.



2. Doximity's report also showed compensation growth grew 5 percent for pediatric gastroenterologists in 2019.

3. According to physician search firm Merritt Hawkins' 2019 review of advanced practitioner recruiting incentives, GIs were the No. 9 most recruited specialty by total search assignments.

4. Gastroenterology remains a high earning specialty for hospitals, according to the 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey from Merritt Hawkins GIs came in the No. 5 spot for the highest revenue generating specialties, generating $2,965,277 on average. The amount of revenue GIs generate rose 108 percent from 2016's number at $1,422,677

