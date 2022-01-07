4 PE GI centers ranked among America's best ASCs by Newsweek

Four PE GI Solutions' endoscopy centers were named in Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list, the company said in December.

The Jamison, Pa.-based management company has more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 60 clinical partner locations.

Newsweek and global research firm Statista developed the list by analyzing surgery centers' quality data, handling of COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators.

Here are the four centers:

1. Central Arizona Endoscopy (Mesa)

2. Mount Sinai-East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

3. Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

4. Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)