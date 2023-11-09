4 notable gastroenterology practice acquisitions in 2023

As gastroenterology management organizations have continued to grow in 2023, Provident has broken down four major acquisitions that occurred in 2023 in its third quarter "Mergers and Acquisitions Update" report.

Notable GI practice acquisitions this year:

U.S. Digestive Health acquired Blair Gastroenterology Associates in Altoona, Pa.

Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.

U.S. Digestive Health acquired GI Specialists of Delaware in Wilmington.

GI Alliance acquired Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.