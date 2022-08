Here are three networks expansion from two gastroenterology-focused MSOs and a private practice that Becker's has reported on since July 22:

1. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network.

2. Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

3. US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.