3 major gastroenterology moves in 9 days

Here are three big gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since April 25:

1. Gastro Care Partners, a provider of gastroenterology services in Colorado and Wyo., added David Pyle as its new CEO.

2. GI Alliance partnered with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, becoming its first group member, to advance the practice of gastroenterology.

3. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger named Amitpal Johal, MD, the health system's chair of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition weight management.