3 GIs joining practices this week

Three gastroenterologists joined a new practice this week: 

Alaa Atieh, DO, joined Hobart, Ind.-based St. Mary Medical Center, and Kumar Venkatachalam, MD, joined the Community Care Network at St. Mary Medical Center, according to NWI.com

Arman Khorasani-Zadeh, MD, joined University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y., NNY360 reports. 

