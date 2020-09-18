3 GIs joining practices this week

Three gastroenterologists joined a new practice this week:

Alaa Atieh, DO, joined Hobart, Ind.-based St. Mary Medical Center, and Kumar Venkatachalam, MD, joined the Community Care Network at St. Mary Medical Center, according to NWI.com.

Arman Khorasani-Zadeh, MD, joined University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y., NNY360 reports.

