3 GI leaders to know this week

Three gastroenterologists to know this week:

1. Curtis Argo, MD. Dr. Argo is medical director of living donor liver transplantation at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., and director of the hospital's transplant hepatology fellowship program. Dr. Argo's clinical practice focuses on transplant hepatology, treating gastrointestinal cancers, performing endoscopies and treating cirrhosis.

2. Joseph W. Leung, MD. Dr. Leung is chief of gastroenterology for the VA Northern California Health Care System. He specializes in treating gastrointestinal cancer and performing therapeutic endoscopy.

3. Arun Swaminath, MD. Dr. Swaminath is director of the inflammatory bowel disease program at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. In his clinical practice, Dr. Swaminath treats patients with Crohn's disease and colitis.



