3 gastroenterology leaders to know

Three GI leaders to know this week:

1. Isaac Raijman, MD, is the chief of gastroenterology at CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Hospital. Dr. Raijiman is a reviewer for scientific journals and is involved with developing new techniques and technology in endoscopy.

2. Harvey Guttmann, MD, is chief of gastroenterology and president of the medical staff at Abington Memorial Hospital. Dr. Guttmann also serves as president of Gastrointestinal Associates, Inc., an independent practice in Chalfont, Pa.

3. Albert Steven Fleisher, MD, is chief of gastroenterology and director of endoscopy at the Center for Digestive Disease at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Fleisher is an American Gastroenterological Association fellow and American College of Gastroenterology member.



More articles on gastroenterology:

Pentax launches endoscopy system for ASCs

American Gastroenterological Association backs CMS proposal to update anti-kickback laws

California independent GI group gains another member — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.