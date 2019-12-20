117 GI physicians to know in 2019

Here are 117 gastroenterologists Becker's ASC Review featured in 2019:

Muhammad Sheikh, MD of UC San Francisco Fresno

Razvan Arsenescu, MD, PhD, of Atlantic Digestive Institute in Morriston, N.J.

Brooks Cash, MD, of University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston

Anthony Nicholas Kalloo, MD, of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore

Lin Chang, MD, of UC Los Angeles

Anne Tuskey, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.

Joel E. Lavine, MD, PhD, of NewYork-Presbyterian/ Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York City

Miguel Saps, MD, of University of Miami Health System

Shanthi Srinivasan, MD, of Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta

Kenneth Chi, MD, of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

Samuel Castillo, MD, of Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital

Firas H. Al-Kawas, MD, of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Rosario Ligresti, MD, of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center

Brian Boulay, MD, of University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago

Mark B. Pochapin, MD, of New York City-based NYU Langone Health

Noel Martins, MD, of St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.

Neeral Shah, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.

Sang H. Kim, MD, of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in New York City

Steven Fine, MD, of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.

Arkady Broder, MD, of St. Peter's Healthcare System in New Brunswick, N.J.

Joseph Polito, MD, of Albany (N.Y.) Gastroenterology Associates

Robert C. Kurtz, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City

Mark Levstik, MBBCh, of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

Allan W. Wolkoff, MD, of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City

Stefano Guandalini, MD, of University of Chicago Medicine

Daniel Raines, MD, of Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans

Patrick G. Northup, MD, of UVA Health System

Peter F. Malet, MD, of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.

Fasiha Kanwal, MD, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston

David E. Cohen, MD, PhD, of the Weill Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City

James Lin, MD, of City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, Calif.

Michael Lucey, MD, of Madison-based University of Wisconsin's department of medicine

David Chua, MD, of Chicago-based South Loop Endoscopy and Wellness Center

Kimberly A. Brown, MD, of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit

Vanessa M. Shami, MD, of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center

Adam J. Goodman, MD, of NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City

Frank Friedenberg, MD, of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia

Spencer Dorn, MD, of Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health

Molly C. Dienhart, MD, of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital

Rohit Kohli, MBBS, of Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Francisco Sylvester, MD, of Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Children's Hospital

Thomas J. Sferra, MD, of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Bashar Attar, MD, PhD, of Cook County Health System in Illinois

David Lieberman, MD, of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University

Ronnie Fass, MD, of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System

Arkady Broder, MD, of New Brunswick, N.J.-based St. Peter's Healthcare System

Patricia Wong, MD, of Philadelphia-based Main Line Health

Bryan G. Sauer, MD, of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System

Harvey B. Lefton, MD, of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health Torresdale Hospital

Nezam H. Afdhal, MD, of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Benjamin Levy, MD, of Chicago-based Mount Sinai Hospital

Daniel Podolsky, MD, of Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Steven Fleisher, MD, of Baltimore-based Center for Digestive Disease at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Michele Alkalay, MD, of Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center

Naga P. Chalasani, MD, of Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Medicine

Edward Lebovics, MD, of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center

Ivor Hill, MD, of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital

Barbara H. Jung, MD, of University of Illinois at Chicago

Rosario Ligresti, MD, of Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health

Andrew Y. Wang, MD, of UVA Health System

Ned Snyder, MD, of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in the Greater Houston area

Robert C. Kurtz, MD, of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Bradley Barth, MD, of Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center

Adam Slivka, MD, PhD, of Pittsburgh-based University of Pittsburgh

Brett Bernstein, MD, of New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center

Bhavna Balar, MD, of New York City's Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center

Eamonn Quigley, MD, of Houston Methodist Hospital

Jonathan Buscaglia, MD, of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital

Nicholas O. Davidson, MD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Arun Swaminath, MD, of New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital

Ian Leibowitz, MD, of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Health System

Ali T. Nawras, MD, of University of Toledo (Ohio)

Fasiha Kanwal, MD, of Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine

James M. Scheiman, MD, of UVA Health System

Bruce Sands, MD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City

Susan Cummings, MD, of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif.

Terrence A. Barrett, MD, of Lexington, Ky.-based UK Healthcare

D. Montgomery Bissell, MD, of UC San Francisco

Elie Aoun, MD, of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network

John W. Birk, MD, of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health

Madhavi Reddy, MD, of New York City-based Brooklyn Hospital Center

Ritu Verma, MD, of UChicago Medicine

Cynthia Yoshida, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.

Ramon E. Rivera, MD, of University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Department of Medicine

Jean-Pierre Raufman, MD, of Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine

Gail Hecht, MD, of Loyola University Chicago

Francis A. Farraye, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine

Smruti R. Mohanty, MD, of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Carol Burke, MD, of Cleveland Clinic

David C. Whitcomb, MD, PhD, of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Nadim G. Haddad, MD, of Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Rajesh N. Keswani, MD, of Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center

Valeria Cohran, MD, of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Niraj Jani, MD, of Towson, Md.-based GBMC Healthcare

Kenneth J. Vega, MD, of Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

James H. Grendell, MD, of Mineola, N.Y.-based NYU Winthrop Hospital

Joel V. Weinstock, MD, of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center

Bradley Barth, MD, of Children's Medical Center Dallas

Anthony Nicholas Kalloo, MD, of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine

Asyia Ahmad, MD, of Philadelphia-based Drexel Medicine

James M. Scheiman, MD, of UVHA

Ishaan Kalha, MD, of Bakersfield, Calif.-based Kern Medical

Tamir Ben-Menachem, MD, of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Medical Group

Stacie M. Jones, MD of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, both located in Little Rock

William Sandborn, MD, of UC San Diego Health

Paul Martin, MD, of University of Miami (Fla.) Miller School of Medicine

Miguel Regueiro, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic

Edward Lebovics, MD, of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center

John Fang, MD, of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Institute

Kofi Clarke, MD, of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Bhavna Balar, MD, of New York City-based BronxCare Hospital Center

Hemant K. Roy, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine

Brian P. Bosworth, MD, of New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Tisch Hospital

Isaac Raijman, MD, of Houston-based CHI Baylor St. Luke's Hospital

A. Steven Fleisher, MD, of Baltimore-based MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

John F. Thompson, MD, of New York City-based The Children's Hospital at Montefiore

John M. Inadomi, MD, of Seattle-based UW Medicine Department of Medicine

More articles on surgery centers:

Gastroenterology in 2030: What the specialty will look like in 10 years

72% of Americans would delay getting a colonoscopy — 4 more insights

GI Alliance makes another splash & more: 5 GI industry key notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.