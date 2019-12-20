117 GI physicians to know in 2019
Here are 117 gastroenterologists Becker's ASC Review featured in 2019:
Muhammad Sheikh, MD of UC San Francisco Fresno
Razvan Arsenescu, MD, PhD, of Atlantic Digestive Institute in Morriston, N.J.
Brooks Cash, MD, of University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston
Anthony Nicholas Kalloo, MD, of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
Lin Chang, MD, of UC Los Angeles
Anne Tuskey, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.
Joel E. Lavine, MD, PhD, of NewYork-Presbyterian/ Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York City
Miguel Saps, MD, of University of Miami Health System
Shanthi Srinivasan, MD, of Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta
Kenneth Chi, MD, of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.
Samuel Castillo, MD, of Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital
Firas H. Al-Kawas, MD, of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Rosario Ligresti, MD, of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center
Brian Boulay, MD, of University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago
Mark B. Pochapin, MD, of New York City-based NYU Langone Health
Noel Martins, MD, of St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.
Neeral Shah, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.
Sang H. Kim, MD, of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in New York City
Steven Fine, MD, of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.
Arkady Broder, MD, of St. Peter's Healthcare System in New Brunswick, N.J.
Joseph Polito, MD, of Albany (N.Y.) Gastroenterology Associates
Robert C. Kurtz, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City
Mark Levstik, MBBCh, of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center
Allan W. Wolkoff, MD, of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City
Stefano Guandalini, MD, of University of Chicago Medicine
Daniel Raines, MD, of Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans
Patrick G. Northup, MD, of UVA Health System
Peter F. Malet, MD, of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.
Fasiha Kanwal, MD, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston
David E. Cohen, MD, PhD, of the Weill Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City
James Lin, MD, of City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, Calif.
Michael Lucey, MD, of Madison-based University of Wisconsin's department of medicine
David Chua, MD, of Chicago-based South Loop Endoscopy and Wellness Center
Kimberly A. Brown, MD, of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit
Vanessa M. Shami, MD, of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center
Adam J. Goodman, MD, of NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City
Frank Friedenberg, MD, of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia
Spencer Dorn, MD, of Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health
Molly C. Dienhart, MD, of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital
Rohit Kohli, MBBS, of Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Francisco Sylvester, MD, of Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Children's Hospital
Thomas J. Sferra, MD, of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
Bashar Attar, MD, PhD, of Cook County Health System in Illinois
David Lieberman, MD, of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University
Ronnie Fass, MD, of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System
Patricia Wong, MD, of Philadelphia-based Main Line Health
Bryan G. Sauer, MD, of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System
Harvey B. Lefton, MD, of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health Torresdale Hospital
Nezam H. Afdhal, MD, of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Benjamin Levy, MD, of Chicago-based Mount Sinai Hospital
Daniel Podolsky, MD, of Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Steven Fleisher, MD, of Baltimore-based Center for Digestive Disease at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Michele Alkalay, MD, of Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center
Naga P. Chalasani, MD, of Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Medicine
Edward Lebovics, MD, of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center
Ivor Hill, MD, of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital
Barbara H. Jung, MD, of University of Illinois at Chicago
Andrew Y. Wang, MD, of UVA Health System
Ned Snyder, MD, of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in the Greater Houston area
Bradley Barth, MD, of Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center
Adam Slivka, MD, PhD, of Pittsburgh-based University of Pittsburgh
Brett Bernstein, MD, of New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center
Bhavna Balar, MD, of New York City's Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
Eamonn Quigley, MD, of Houston Methodist Hospital
Jonathan Buscaglia, MD, of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital
Nicholas O. Davidson, MD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Arun Swaminath, MD, of New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital
Ian Leibowitz, MD, of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Health System
Ali T. Nawras, MD, of University of Toledo (Ohio)
James M. Scheiman, MD, of UVA Health System
Bruce Sands, MD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City
Susan Cummings, MD, of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif.
Terrence A. Barrett, MD, of Lexington, Ky.-based UK Healthcare
D. Montgomery Bissell, MD, of UC San Francisco
Elie Aoun, MD, of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network
John W. Birk, MD, of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health
Madhavi Reddy, MD, of New York City-based Brooklyn Hospital Center
Ritu Verma, MD, of UChicago Medicine
Cynthia Yoshida, MD, of UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va.
Ramon E. Rivera, MD, of University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Department of Medicine
Jean-Pierre Raufman, MD, of Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine
Gail Hecht, MD, of Loyola University Chicago
Francis A. Farraye, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine
Smruti R. Mohanty, MD, of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Carol Burke, MD, of Cleveland Clinic
David C. Whitcomb, MD, PhD, of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Nadim G. Haddad, MD, of Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Rajesh N. Keswani, MD, of Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center
Valeria Cohran, MD, of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Niraj Jani, MD, of Towson, Md.-based GBMC Healthcare
Kenneth J. Vega, MD, of Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
James H. Grendell, MD, of Mineola, N.Y.-based NYU Winthrop Hospital
Joel V. Weinstock, MD, of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center
Bradley Barth, MD, of Children's Medical Center Dallas
Asyia Ahmad, MD, of Philadelphia-based Drexel Medicine
James M. Scheiman, MD, of UVHA
Ishaan Kalha, MD, of Bakersfield, Calif.-based Kern Medical
Tamir Ben-Menachem, MD, of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Medical Group
Stacie M. Jones, MD of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, both located in Little Rock
William Sandborn, MD, of UC San Diego Health
Paul Martin, MD, of University of Miami (Fla.) Miller School of Medicine
Miguel Regueiro, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic
John Fang, MD, of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Institute
Kofi Clarke, MD, of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hemant K. Roy, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine
Brian P. Bosworth, MD, of New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Tisch Hospital
Isaac Raijman, MD, of Houston-based CHI Baylor St. Luke's Hospital
A. Steven Fleisher, MD, of Baltimore-based MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
John F. Thompson, MD, of New York City-based The Children's Hospital at Montefiore
John M. Inadomi, MD, of Seattle-based UW Medicine Department of Medicine
