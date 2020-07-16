10 stats on GI compensation, debt, net worth & more

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020" and its "Physician Debt & Net Worth Report 2020," offering a comprehensive picture of physician finances.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 physicians across more than 20 specialties between October 2019 and February 2020 for both reports.

Here are 10 things to know about gastroenterology compensation, debt, net worth and more:

1. Gastroenterologists reported average annual compensation of $419,000, the sixth highest amount of specialty physicians.

2. When gastroenterologists received an incentive bonus, they received around $63,000, the seventh highest amount of specialty physicians.

3. Compensation was flat for gastroenterology, one of only four other specialties that didn't report an increase between 2019 and 2020.

4. Only 52 percent of gastroenterologists reported feeling fairly compensated, the seventh lowest of specialty physicians.

5. Still, 91 percent of gastroenterologists said they'd choose the same specialty again if starting over, the eighth highest of specialty physicians.

6. Sixteen percent of gastroenterologists said they had a net worth of more than $5 million, the third highest of specialty physicians.

7 Only 18 percent of gastroenterologists reported having a net worth under $500,000, the lowest of any primary care or specialty physician.

8. Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists said they were still paying off their medical school loans, once again the lowest of any primary care or specialty physician.

9. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists said they had a house that was larger than 5,000 square feet, the fourth highest percentage among specialty physicians.

10. Related to homes, 18 percent of gastroenterologists said they had a mortgage above $500,000.

