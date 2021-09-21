10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Tyler Berzin, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Berzin earned his medical degree from Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I. He completed his residency at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He recently performed a procedure using Medtronic's artificial intelligence endoscopy module, GI Genius, making Beth Israel the first in the state to perform a procedure using the device. He is also the director of the hospital's advanced endoscopy fellowship.

Ezra Burstein, MD, PhD. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Burstein earned his medical degree from Cayetano Heredia University in Peru. He completed his residency at UT Southwestern and a fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr. Burstein has received several awards, including being named physician of the year by the North Texas chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in 2017.

Evan Dellon, MD. University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill). Dr. Dellon earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the director of the University of North Carolina Health's Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease research core, which provides support for research projects.

John Eaton, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Eaton earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. He completed two residencies and fellowships at the Mayo Clinic. He has earned several awards and honors, including the J. Arnold Bargen Award from the Mayo Clinic and the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Award from the American College of Gastroenterology.

Robert Faust, MD. Providence Medical Group (Santa Rosa, Calif.). Dr. Faust earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans. He completed his residency and a fellowship at the University of California Davis. He completed another fellowship at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Australia. Dr. Faust previously served as the chief of staff at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology.

Rafiul Sameer Islam, MD. Lubbock (Texas) Gastroenterology & Liver Associates. Dr. Islam earned his medical degree and completed his residency from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. He completed his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dr. Islam is the gastroenterology division chief and assistant clinical professor of gastroenterology & hepatology at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Shelly Lu, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Lu earned her medical degree from the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine, where she also completed her fellowship. She completed a residency at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Lu has received uninterrupted funding from the National Institutes of Health since 1992 and currently has five active research programs being funded by the organization.

Darrell Pardi, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Pardi earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester (N.Y.), where he also completed his residency. He completed another residency at Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital and a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Pardi was named chair of Mayo Clinic's department of gastroenterology in 2020.

Jack Wands, MD. Brown Medicine (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Wands earned his medical degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. He completed his residency and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Dr. Wands is a professor at Brown Alpert Medical School in Providence, R.I., and is director of its Liver Research Center.

Matthew Wood, MD. Digestive Health Partners (Asheville, N.C.). Dr. Wood earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia. He completed his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., and his fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dr. Wood was the first physician in Western North Carolina to perform a capsule endoscopy.