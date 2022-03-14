10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Julian Armstrong, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Fort Worth). Dr. Armstrong believes gastroenterology is the perfect mixture of medicine and surgery. Before his current role at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, he was the chief of gastroenterology at Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center in Germany.

Ruchi Bhatia, MD. Ohio Gastroenterology Group (Columbus). Dr. Bhatia has been with Ohio Gastroenterology Group since September 2018. She has a special interest in the diagnosis and management of liver diseases and liver transplantation.

Sara Chalifoux, MD. United Gastroenterologists (Murrieta, Calif.). Dr. Chalifoux has an interest in the application of integrative health approaches toward common digestive disorders. She has authored multiple gastroenterology publications and has presented her research at national and international conferences.

Chukwunonso Chime, MD. Western Wisconsin Health Main Campus (Baldwin). Dr. Chime has a special interest in managing upper GI disorders, liver and gallbladder related diseases, and more. He has been practicing since 2016.

Nancy Chung, MD. Vanguard Gastroenterology (New York City). Before joining Vanguard Gastroenterology, Dr. Chung had over a decade of experience serving patients throughout Westchester, N.Y., and the Bronx borough of New York City. She practices general gastroenterology with a focus on colon cancer screening and prevention.

Erica Dailey, DO. Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group (Overland Park, Kan.). Dr. Dailey believes in treating patients like family. She has clinical interests in inflammatory bowel diseases, infectious gastroenterology, screening, prevention and more. She enjoys volunteering, providing mentorship to women in medicine and attending medical mission trips.

Pothen Jacob, MD. Gastro Florida (Clearwater). Dr. Jacob has a special interest in motility disorders, liver disease and colon cancer screening. He has been practicing privately in Pinellas County since 1990. He is also a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Thalia Mayes, MD. Portland (Maine) Gastroenterology Center. In addition to her work at Portland Gastroenterology Center, Dr. Mayes is a clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. She is also a member of Maine Medical Center's medical staff in Portland.

Christian Stone, MD. Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada (Las Vegas). Dr. Stone has been practicing in Las Vegas since 2009. His research has resulted in more than 100 published book chapters, invited reviews and original manuscripts in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Alejandro Suarez, MD. Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists (Charleston, S.C.). In addition to his role at Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists, Dr. Suarez is also an assistant professor adjunct at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He has special interest in GI oncology, pancreaticobiliary disorders and interventional endoscopy.