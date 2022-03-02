10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Maisa Abdalla, MD. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center. Dr. Abdalla has served as an assistant professor of medicine at Loma Linda University Medical Center since 2016. She practices there and at Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley, Calif. She aims to improve accessibility and quality in patient care.

Joseph Baltz Jr., MD. Gastro One (Germantown, Tenn.). Dr. Baltz has advanced training in endoscopic ultrasound, ablation of Barrett's esophagus and endoscopic mucosal resection. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Sameer Berry, MD. Oshi Health (New York). Dr. Berry is the CMO of Oshi Health, a virtual-first gastrointestinal care clinic. In addition to his position at Oshi Health, he is a gastroenterology fellow at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Jermaine Clarke, DO. Grayson Digestive Disease Consultants (Sherman, Texas). Dr. Clarke has been the owner of Grayson Digestive Disease Consultants since 2015. Before his current role, he was a gastroenterologist at Sherman Gastroenterology Associates in the Sherman-Denison metropolitan area.

Rachel Dunn, MD. Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (Milwaukee). Dr. Dunn has a special interest in eosinophilic esophagitis, celiac disease, nutrition and interventional procedures. She is a member of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Thomas Mills, MD. Digestive Healthcare Clinic (Jackson, Miss.). Dr. Mills is self-employed and has his own independent private practice in Jackson. He is also the former chair of the St. Dominic Hospital Endoscopy Committee.

Lidia Spaho, MD. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.). Dr. Spaho serves at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, a 390-bed acute care facility. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both gastroenterology and internal medicine.

Mark Tanchel, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Hackensack). Dr. Tanchel has over two decades of private practice experience. He serves as a gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey and senior attending physician at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Renee Young, MD. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha). Dr. Young is a professor in the Internal Medicine Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. She has served the medical center since 1990. She is interested in medical student, resident and fellow education.

Louis Wong Kee Song, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Wong Kee Song has been with the Mayo Clinic since 1998 and has a special interest in therapeutic endoscopy. In addition to his clinical work, he is also a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic.