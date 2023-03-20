UC San Diego opens 10K-square-foot cardiovascular clinic

The University of California San Diego Health has opened a new two-story clinic specializing in cardiovascular care.

The clinic will provide care for general cardiology, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, heart failure, adult congenital heart disease, blood draws and stress testing.

The first floor of the clinic will be 5,600 square feet and it will house five exam rooms, three echocardiogram rooms and two stress-test rooms.

The second floor will include 10 cardiology exam rooms and a 5,400-square-foot primary care clinic space that is expected to open later this year, according to a March 20 press release.