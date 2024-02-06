The best hospitals for cardiology in 23 states: Healthgrades

Healthgrades recently released its rankings of the top hospitals for cardiology in 23 states.

To determine the rankings, Healthgrades used Medicare patient outcome data from the CMS provider analysis and review for inpatient hospitals from 2020 through 2022.

To be considered for a cardiac care ranking, each state must have more than seven hospitals that can be evaluated based on patient outcomes in the treatment of heart attack, heart failure, and coronary interventional procedures. States with between seven and 10 eligible hospitals will have three facilities ranked and states with 11 or more will have five facilities ranked. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are the top hospitals for cardiology in 23 states:

Note: States are listed in alphabetical order.

Arizona

1. Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

2. HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

3. Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)

4. Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center (Sun City West)

5. Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Colorado

1. Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

2. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

3. Valley View Hospital (Glenwood Springs)

4. Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

5. Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Connecticut

1. Norwalk Hospital

2. Hartford Hospital

3. Danbury Hospital

California

1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

2. CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

3. UC San Diego Medical Center

4. St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

5. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto)

Florida

1. AdventHealth Orlando

2. Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

3. Downtown Baker Hospital (Naples)

4. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

5. Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Georgia

1. Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

2. Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

3. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

4. Emory Johns Creek Hospital

5. Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Illinois

1. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

2. The University of Chicago Medical Center

3. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

4. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

5. Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Indiana

1. Franciscan Health Indianapolis

2. Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis

3. Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)

Maryland

1. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

2. MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

3. Medstar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

1. Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester)

2. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

3. Salem Hospital

4. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

5. Lawrence General Hospital

Michigan

1. Beaumont Hospital, Troy

2. Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

3. Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

4. University Hospital-University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

5. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Missouri

1. University Health Truman Medical Center (Kansas City)

2. Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

3. Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

New Jersey

1. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

2. Morristown Medical Center

3. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

4. Hackensack University Medical Center

5. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

New York

1. Tisch Hospital (New York City)

2. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

3. Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

4. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)

North Carolina

1. Mission Hospital (Asheville)

2. Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)

3. Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

4. Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

5. Watauga Medical Center (Boone)

Ohio

1. Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)

2. Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

5. Main Campus Medical Center (Cleveland)

Pennsylvania

1. Grand View Health (Sellersville)

2.Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

3. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

4. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

5. Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

South Carolina

1. Roper Hospital (Charleston)

2. Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

3. Trident Medical Center (Charleston)

Tennessee

1. Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

2. Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

3. Tristar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage)

Texas

1. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

2. St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

3. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital-Plano

4. St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

5. Houston Methodist Hospital

Virginia

1. Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

2. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center (Midlothian)

3. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

4. St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond)

5. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Washington

1. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

2. EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland

3. Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus (Wenatchee)

Wisconsin

1. Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

2. Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire

3. UW Health University Hospital (Madison)

4. Unitypoint Health Meriter (Madison)

5. Aurora Saint Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)