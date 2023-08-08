The 9 best hospitals in New York City for cardiac care

U.S. News & World Report has named its top cardiology, heart and vascular surgery hospitals in the U.S. for 2023 and 2024, including nine hospitals in New York City.

The nine best hospitals in New York City for cardiac surgery and their overall ranking:

4. Mount Sinai Hospital

5. NYU Langone Hospitals

6. New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell

10. Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health

12. North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health

16. Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West Hospitals

26. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center

31. Montefiore Medical Center

36. New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital