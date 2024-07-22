St. Joseph Hospital opens new cardiology practice

Nashua, N.H.-based St. Joseph Hospital has opened a new cardiology practice in Nashua, N.H., according to a July 21 report from the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Many practitioners at the new facility have been serving patients in the area for decades. The new facility is equipped to provide a variety of patient care options, including ECG and stress testing, nuclear stress test imaging, remote heart monitoring service and more.

The new facility also includes one of the most advanced cardiac catheterization labs in New England, according to the report.

The lab will treat coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease and more.





